Meek Mill drops 5-song EP, ﻿'Heathenism'

Forget New Music Friday — any day seems to be a good day to drop new music, according to Meek Mill, who just released an album.

When the clock struck 12:01 Thursday morning, the "Ima Boss" rapper gifted fans a five-song EP titled Heathenism.

It's considered Meek's first independent EP, according to a description of the album on Apple Music, and includes two features: Fivio Foreign on "Whatever I Want" and Future, who joins on the fifth track, "Giving Chanel."

Heathenism arrived amid many headlines regarding Meek potentially being included in the most recent lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs. When a sexual assault suit filed by a music producer went public on Tuesday, blogs and entertainment sites drew attention to a redacted name in the write-up that fans believe might be Meek.

A footnote attached to the redacted areas of the suit — which includes allegations of sexual intercourse between Diddy and a "rapper" — says that "He is a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."

In his Wednesday night promo run for Heathenism, Meek wrote in one post on Instagram, "They know I'm about to take over they playing wit my name."

"Now I don't give a f*** who go against me now I got them M's. 'WARRRR,'" he said in another post, quoting lyrics to the #2 track, "Times Like This."

