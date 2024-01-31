Megan Thee Stallion drops two new versions of "Hiss"

If you thought one version of Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" wasn't enough, she's back with more.

The self-proclaimed "hot girl" just released two new editions of the fiery single, which is said to be a diss track to many of her music industry peers.

"Thee Chopped & screwed and instrumental versions of #HISS are out NOW," Meg tweeted along with a few snake emojis. "Run it up hotties."

Just one day ago, Megan shared news that "Hiss" topped the U.S. Spotify charts after raking in over 1.6 million streams since its release on January 26.

Throughout the original song's 3 minutes and 13 seconds, Megan takes shots at just about anyone who's talked negatively about her. Straight out of the gate, she makes it clear that she isn't phased by the constant online gossip, but she does feel the need to clear things up.

"Hiss" prompted lots of internet chatter and responses from other female rappers, including Nicki Minaj, who wasn't too fond of Megan's mention of "Megan's Law" — U.S. legislation regarding registered sex offenders. It was an apparent diss to Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, who failed to register as a sex offender in 2020.

Both the "Hiss (Instrumental)" and "Hiss (chopped 'n' screwed)" are available on major streaming platforms.

