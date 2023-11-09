Megan Thee Stallion crosses over with "Rock Remix" version of "Cobra"

Hot Girl Productions LLC

By Jamia Pugh

Megan Thee Stallion goes rock...again?

The hip-hop superstar joined forces with Canadian metal band Spiritbox for the "Rock Remix" version of her latest song, "Cobra."

While the genre crossover may be a surprise to some, it's not the first time the Houston Hottie dabbled outside of rap. In 2019, she performed at Deftones' Dia De Los Deftones festival.

"Cobra (Rock Remix)" follows the original version, which dropped on November 3.

The vulnerable new track, on which Megan raps about "breakin down," being "very depressed" and her mother's death in 2019, is the first single under her independent music and entertainment label, Hot Girl Productions LLC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

