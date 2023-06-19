Megan Thee Stallion talks self-care, supportive fans and 'Essence Festival'

Megan Thee Stallion is set to headline the Essence Festival in July, but before then, she's taking time out to do some of the things she loves. It's part of the balance she's trying to create between work and self-care.

"I'm doing a better job of prioritizing self-care," Meg tells People. "Sometimes society places too much emphasis on hustle culture and not enough focus on physical and mental health. It's a balance, so that's why I'm making certain adjustments to my routine, and I want to let my Hotties know that it's acceptable to reset and recharge when necessary."

In Megan's case, recharging includes "setting more boundaries" and using her self-care days to journal, pray, work out, binge-watch and spend time with her dogs. She says she's grateful for the love she's received, especially during and in the wake of her case with Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting her in 2020.

“My Hotties have done so much to uplift and inspire me over the years. I’m so appreciative and humbled by their love," she says, giving a special shout-out to the supportive Black women. With The Pete and Thomas Foundation, she hopes to pay it forward and uplift other Black queens.

Meg is one of many Black women performing at Essence Fest, which will feature fellow headliners Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill and Salt-N-Pepa. "They paved the way for women in hip-hop to shine," Meg says. "I'm just so grateful to them for breaking barriers to create opportunities for artists like me."

She adds that it's "an honor to headline such a lineup full of legends and emerging stars," especially during this year's celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

Essence Fest takes place June 29 to July 3 in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.