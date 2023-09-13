Megan Thee Stallion confirms it's all good with Justin Timberlake after fight speculation at MTV VMAs

Fans on the internet were quick to speculate an issue between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake at the MTV Video Music Awards Tuesday night, but Megan's setting the record straight.

No, there was no fight, and yes, they're all good.

"I just talk with my hands @justintimberlake love ya," Megan wrote on a slo-mo TikTok video shared to Instagram.

The new short follows a viral video circulating the internet that sees a very animated Megan looking like she's yelling at JT when they pass by one another backstage.

Fans immediately tried to make out what was said in the clip as it was posted with zero sound. Sources close to the situation told People it was simply a very exciting impromptu meeting.

"He said, 'It's so nice to meet you,' and she said, 'No, no, this don't count, this don't count. We gotta meet proper,'" the source said.

After the run-in, Meg and JT officially met, shared laughs about the internet frenzy and shut down all negative rumors.

The viral moment followed Meg's premiere performance of her new Cardi B collab, "Bongos" and a special *NYSNC reunion that saw all the band's members coming together on the VMAs stage to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop Video.

