Megan Thee Stallion gushes over Beyoncé calling her "my H-Town sister"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Jamia Pugh

Megan Thee Stallion says no one can tell her anything...EVER.

And that's because Beyoncé, "the Queen" as Megan puts it, named her a new member of the family.

"My H-Town sister, thank you for gracing the RENAISSANCE TOUR," Bey wrote on Instagram over the weekend, sharing a series of images of her and Meg onstage together during the September Houston Renaissance tour stop. "Until next time."

Megan returned the love with a similar carousel of images, thanking the singer for the special opportunity.

"Yall… nobody can tell me nothing else EVERRRRRRRR," Meg said. "BEY SAID HTOWN SISSTERRR !!! Like hello ??? I LOVE YOU QUEEN."

During the September 23 Renaissance World Tour show, Beyoncé surprised fans in Houston, the hometown of both artists, by bringing Megan out for a performance of their Grammy-winning collaboration, "Savage Remix."

A few days after the show, Megan revealed in a TikTok that she had been crying after she hit the stage with her idol.

She captioned the post, "Yall i have been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved @beyonce MY WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME!!! I love you thank you thank you thank you for everything."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!