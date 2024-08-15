Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla share thoughts about first time they met

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla have grown close following their "Wanna Be" collaboration and the Hot Girl Summer tour, but their thoughts about each other weren't always so loving.

"I first met you at your Hottieween party last year, and I ain't gonna lie, I was kinda shy," Glo told Meg on Instagram's Close Friends Only podcast. "You were just acting like you weren't drinking that night ... I'm like, 'This b**** ain't acting like she ain't drinking, like, what's up with this b****?'"

“You was nice as hell when I first met you, on God," Glo continued, recalling their embrace, which "felt like a grandma hug from side-to side." "You come off like you nice, but you standoff-ish. So that’s why I told you I was shy."

Meg, on the contrary, wondered if Glo would be the same online and in person.

“I really didn’t know what you was gonna be like before I met you,” Meg said. “I was like, OK, from afar, you was turnt, but I didn’t know how turnt it was gonna be. I ain’t know if it was some bulls*** for, like, Instagram, or if it was gonna be real life."

After getting to know Glo, however, Meg said she thought, "‘Yes, this might be my cousin! This is my people!’" She also mentioned Glo was "really sweet" and "funny as hell.”

The two also fangirled over Beyoncé, memories of their time working on their song and tour, their Instagram Reels and more.

The full episode is available on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.