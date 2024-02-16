Megan Thee Stallion celebrates birthday with launch of new Nike collection, Hot Girl Systems

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her 29th birthday Thursday, February 15, by doing a photo shoot and dropping her new collection with Nike.

On her socials, she shared some of the final images, which captured her in a white dress adorned with red feathers, surrounded by red flowers and garland, alongside the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME."

She also shared a post announcing her previously teased collection with Nike, Hot Girl Systems, which features body inclusive pieces that can be worn to work out or party.

"It's giving details. It's giving versatility. It's giving wear it at the gym or the club," Meg wrote on Instagram. "Hotties, my first collection with @nike, Hot Girl Systems is here. Inspired by how I want y'all to feel – like the hotties you are."

She told Glamour the collection was "a long time in the making."

"We’ve been working on it for a couple years and we wanted to create a collection that was stylish and comfortable for the Hotties," said Meg. "I added a lot of personal touches that reflect my personal interests so I’m so proud of how it all came together.”

“We were very thoughtful with the design and aimed to ensure that the collection is comfortable for all the Hotties, regardless of body type,” she added. “Ultimately, whether you’re wearing the collection to the gym or simply for leisure, the goal is for people to express themselves through style and feel good when they see themselves in the mirror.”

Hot Girl Systems is now available at megantheestallion.com.

