Megan Thee Stallion free from former label after settling legal dispute

Megan Thee Stallion is no longer involved in a legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment, as a settlement has been reached between the star and her former label.

Per Billboard, attorneys for 1501 announced Thursday, October 19, that after three years of litigation over what Megan called an unfair record deal, the two will amicably part ways. The report says Megan and the label "mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences."

"Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses," 1501 said. The label's president, Carl Crawford, said that he and his company "wish Megan the very best in her life and career."

Specifics about the deal, including details around money, were not disclosed, says Billboard.

Megan often spoke out about the "unconscionable" deal, originally signed in 2018, per Variety; a week ago she informed fans she's fully funding her music on her own.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.