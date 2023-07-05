Megan Thee Stallion on creating her legacy: "I want to be known as someone that ... stayed true to herself"

Despite her long list of accolades and achievements, Megan Thee Stallion wishes to be known as more than just a music artist.

Ahead of her headlining performance at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture, the Grammy winner spoke with the magazine about her desire to achieve greatness in other areas of her life.

"I want to be recognized as more than an artist," she said. "I want to be respected as an entrepreneur and philanthropist that used her resources to open doors for women, set a positive example for others and make the world a better place."

Of the legacy she hopes to continue creating for herself, Megan says it's most important to be remembered as a woman of integrity.

"It's still very early in my career, but when it's all said and done, I want to be known as someone that put her heart into everything and stayed true to herself," she said.

One of the ways in which the self-proclaimed "hot girl" prioritizes self is by maintaining a healthy mind and body. She opened up about her fitness journey, sharing that physical wellness has become apart of her everyday routine.

"I've been disciplined and committed to working out on a regular basis and investing in my health," she said.

Megan has shared moments from some of her seemingly intense workouts on social media.

"Should i drop a HOTTIE BOOTCAMP," she asked of her 31 million Instagram followers in May, with a physique-flaunting video.

A collective "yes" filled the comment section from fans who say they'd jump at the opportunity to learn from the head "hot girl."

