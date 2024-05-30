Megan Thee Stallion teases new album will be about "renewal" and "rebirth"

Megan Thee Stallion's new album is set to arrive this summer, following the release of "Hiss" and "BOA." In a new cover story for L'OFFICIEL, the rapper teases that fans can expect themes of "renewal" and "rebirth" on the yet-to-be-titled offering.



"This is music I would like if I wasn't Megan Thee Stallion," she says. "I don't want to say I'm tapping into other genres. I'm just tapping into other sounds. But it's still very much Megan Thee Stallion."



"It won't feel like I went so left. It'll feel true to me," she adds. "You'll almost be like, 'I wouldn't have thought she would've rapped over that, but this sounds great.'"



Megan also talks to the mag about the response to her song "Hiss," which she wrote in response to a lot of negativity she was facing at the time.

“It felt good to finally be able to just talk my talk because I was in a place where I was so down, and I didn’t want to do anything to disrupt any kind of peace,” she says. “I felt like, ‘Oh, Megan Thee Stallion, everybody hates you right now. Don’t you say a word. Just be quiet.'”

"Hiss" became Megan's third number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

