Megan Thee Stallion delivers vulnerable new single, "Cobra"

Just as a snake sheds its old skin to reveal the new, Megan Thee Stallion is looking to let go of her past.

She says so in her vulnerable new single, "Cobra," on which she opens up on her personal life and career issues.

Megan raps, "Breakin' down and I had the whole world watchin'/ But the worst part is really who watched me / Every night I cried, I almost died / And nobody close tried to stop me."

She adds, "Long as everybody gettin' paid, right?/Everything'll be okay, right? / I'm winnin', so nobody trippin' / Bet if I ever fall off, everybody go missin' / At night, I'm sittin' in a dark room thinkin'/ Probably why I always end up drinkin' / Yes, I'm very depressed / How can somebody so blessed wanna slit they wrist?"

Besides the mention of her mother's death to brain cancer in 2019 and her public and tumultuous legal feud with former label 1501 Certified Entertainment, fans have also noted lyrics potentially pertaining to Meg's recent breakup from her ex-boyfriend/rapper Pardi.

"Pulled up, caught him cheatin', gettin' ... in the same spot I'm sleepin,'" Meg says in the second verse.

"Cobra" is Megan's first single under her independent music and entertainment label, Hot Girl Productions LLC.

