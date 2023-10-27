Megan Thee Stallion teases new music project "Cobra"

Megan Thee Stallion fans will soon have new music from the rapper, as she announced Friday, October 27, that "Cobra" is coming on November 3.

While she doesn't make it clear if it's a new single or a full-on album, the H-Town hottie does confirm it's music related, given the presave link included in her Instagram bio. The link takes fans to a page of music streaming services.

What is known is that the new project will be Megan's first as an independent artist after she announced in an Instagram Live she was no longer tied to any record label.

"This part of my album is very much so funded by Megan Thee Stallion because we're trying to get off," she said, seemingly referencing her legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment. "Y'all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now."

In the project art shared to social media Friday, a nearly naked Megan poses in front of a wooded area with the words "Cobra – A Story by Megan Thee Stallion" etched on the bottom of the graphic.

She made reference to the slick animal in an earlier Instagram tease along with caption "Act One."

