Megan Thee Stallion to kick off BET Awards 2024

When the BET Awards 2024 start on Sunday, fans will be gifted to an opening performance by Megan Thee Stallion. BET announced the news Wednesday via its Instagram.

"Our favorite HOTTIE is back! MEGAN THEE STALLION WILL BE OPENING UP CULTURES BIGGEST NIGHT!" the caption read.

Her performance will come two days after the release of her album MEGAN, which features GloRilla, UGK and Victoria Monét.

"I don't want to say I'm tapping into other genres. I'm just tapping into other sounds, but it's still very much Megan Thee Stallion," Meg previously told L'Officiel of what to expect. "It won't feel like I went so left. It'll feel true to me. You'll almost be like, I wouldn't have thought she would've rapped over that, but this sounds great."

The BET Awards take place Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Meg is nominated for four awards, including the BET Her Award for "Hiss" and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

