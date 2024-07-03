Megan Thee Stallion releases video for "Otaku Hot Girl"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Megan Thee Stallion displays her love for anime in the MEGAN cut "Otaku Hot Girl," which officially has a music video.

The clip captures behind-the-scenes footage of Meg's trip to Japan earlier this year, including her shopping in different stores and trying the local food, as well as shots from her photo shoot for the ads promoting the Hot Girl Summer tour.

The "Otaku Hot Girl" video comes days after the release of Megan's album and her performance at the BET Awards. While on the press run, she received an apology from Shannon Sharpe for making a joke about what he'd do to her sexually.

“Before we go any further, I want to apologize to you personally,” he said. “I always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with you — I didn’t know if that was going to be possible but I was always hoping that I got an opportunity to bump into you.”

“I believe the joke would have been just as funny had I left you out of it,” he continued. “So for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I want to say, as a man as I sit here before you, I apologize.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity).

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

