Megan Thee Stallion's 'MEGAN' in top 3 of 'Billboard' 200

Megan Thee Stallion has earned another top 10 with MEGAN, which has debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200. The album has earned 64,000 equivalent album units, partially thanks to its availability via CD and digital download album variants.

With the latest feat, MEGAN has become the biggest debut of any album released by a woman rapper this year and the first rap album released by a woman in 2024 to chart in the top 10. It also marks her sixth top 10 charting effort on the Billboard 200.

Also in the top 10 this week is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album, which has crept back into the top 10 post the vinyl release of its deluxe edition. It garnered 39,000 equivalent album in its first week, with 24,000 traditional album sales and roughly 23,000 in vinyl sales.

