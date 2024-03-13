Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour is "coming to a city near you"

Hot Girl Summer will be in full effect this year, thanks to Head Hottie Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper announced she's traveling through North America and Europe for a trek that kicks off in mid-May.

"HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR Get your outfits ready nowww," she wrote on Instagram alongside an ad calling the tour "the hottest event of the summer." "We getting started this MAY I told you what cities today to get yall prepared!"

The ad, which sees Megan in a pool wearing a bronze-colored bikini, boasts cities including Memphis, Baltimore, New York, New Orleans, Paris, London and, of course, her native city, Houston. The official dates and venues will be announced on March 20.

