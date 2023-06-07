Metro Boomin on making the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack, voicing a Spider-person in film

Metro Boomin just released the soundtrack he executive produced for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in which he also appeared as a character. Speaking to Variety, he says he picked up the project after noticing the original film's dedication to the art and its similarity to his approach toward making music.

"It’s widely acclaimed from all walks of life — people really respected it. And that’s how I approach music: I focus on making great stuff rather than just trying to make a commercial success," he said. "So it was easy for me to recognize the same thing with this franchise, that, wow, whoever’s behind that really put their heart in the details and just everything into it."

Metro created the music on the soundtrack, drawing inspiration from early cuts of the film. He notes that everything "from the plot to the animation to the comedy, to everything, just really made it easy for me to see what I needed to do."

Rather than think about the success of "Sunflower" from the first Spider-Man soundtrack, he says he "just wanted to focus on making a great album and a listening experience from top to bottom that you're just going to want to keep playing."

"So there might not be a 'Sunflower,'" he continued. "But there might be a bunch of songs that people really love and make and integrate as a part of their everyday lives."

Metro's star-studded soundtrack features Offset, Coi Leray, 21 Savage and more and "forced a different type of discipline and focus," as he had a set deadline and parameters to work within.

The album coincided with the release of the film, on which Metro voices a Spider-person. He says the experience was "just so surreal," considering he's a longtime Spider-Man fan.

