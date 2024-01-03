Metro Boomin plans to drop multiple albums this year: "3 at the very least"

Metro Boomin, the Grammy-nominated super producer behind hits for Future, Young Thug, Kanye West, 21 Savage and more, says he's got a few albums coming down the pipeline for 2024.

When asked by a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, "How many albums do you think you'll be dropping in 2024?" Metro responded by saying, "3 at the very least."

The promise comes after the St. Louis native tweeted, "2023 was great but just watch what I do 2024!"

Metro saw an epic breakthrough in his music career last year, which included the rise of his second studio album, Heroes and Villains, to the top of the Billboard charts, his first movie soundtrack, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and two nominations at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.

In a later exchange on X, Metro seemingly agreed with a fan who opened up about a positive aspect of aging.

"Facts bro since I've turned 30 I feel inspired and motivated in a way that I've never felt before," he said.

