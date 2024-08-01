Metro Boomin launches grant program for nonprofits helping single moms

Metro Boomin is helping single mothers with his latest initiative, Rolling Stone reports. Named the Leslie Joanne Single Moms Are Superheroes grant program, it will donate $20,000 grants to nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting single mothers. Tickets to all of the shows on his We Trust You North America Tour with Future will also be provided.

Essential Families, a nonprofit in Kansas City, was the first to benefit from the program. The organization gifted two mothers and their children with the experience of attending the first show of Metro's tour.

Metro launched his Single Moms Are Superheroes initiative seven years ago, having been raised by a single mother, Leslie Joanne, who passed away in 2022.

As for the tour, it kicked off Wednesday and will run through Sept. 9.

