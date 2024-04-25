Metro Boomin reflects on getting key to hometown city: "Left me speechless"

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Metro Boomin's accomplished quite a bit in his career, with his Heroes & Villains album becoming Platinum, his soundtrack for and cameo on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and his recent back-to-back #1 albums with Future. He also received a key to the city of his hometown, St. Louis.

"It was amazing, man. Left me speechless. Something near and dear to my heart," he told XXL of the honor. "So, I feel like it's the first right step in the right direction to help turn things around and contribute more to the city."

With all that he's done thus far, he doesn't know what his greatest accomplishment is.

"I'm not sure. I never really stopped to think about it," he says.

What Metro does know is that he plans to "stay healthy. Stay close to my family. Stay close to God." He also knows if there are any collaborations in the works and has info about 21 Savage's Savage Mode III — but he remains mum, telling fans to "stay tuned."

Explaining why he's tight-lipped on certain matters, he says, "I don’t talk much so I don’t get fined."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

