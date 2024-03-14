Michael B. Jordan and 'The Color Purple' announced as winners of NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience

The NAACP has virtually announced a third round of winners in the non-televised categories of this year's Image Awards, naming Michael B. Jordan and The Color Purple as some of the victors.
MBJ won Outstanding Guest Appearance for his time on Saturday Night Live, while his movie Creed III came out on top in the category of Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film). The Color Purple took home the trophy for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture, with its director Blitz Bazawule winning Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture).
Other winners of the night included Outstanding Animated Series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2; Eric K. Yue, who was awarded Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film for the Teyana Taylor-starring A Thousand and One; and Carla Banks-Waddles, who won Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series for Bel-Air.
This third round of winners wraps up the NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience, which leads to the celebration of people of color and their achievements at the 55th NAACP Image Awards. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the event will premiere on March 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.
Here's the full list of winners for night three:
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Norman Vance Jr. - Saturdays
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Carla Banks-Waddles - Bel-Air
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Dwayne Johnson-Cochran - Heist 88
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Neema Barnette - Grand Crew
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Dawn Wilkinson - Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Chris Robinson - Shooting Stars
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Allen Hughes - Dear Mama
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)
Leah Sava Jeffries - Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film
Eric K. Yue - A Thousand and One
Outstanding Animated Series
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Blitz Bazawule - The Color Purple
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Michelle Buteau - Survival of the Thickest
Outstanding Guest Performance
Michael B. Jordan - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Invisible Beauty
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Brother
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
The Color Purple
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)
Creed III
