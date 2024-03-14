Michael B. Jordan and 'The Color Purple' announced as winners of NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience

The NAACP has virtually announced a third round of winners in the non-televised categories of this year's Image Awards, naming Michael B. Jordan and The Color Purple as some of the victors.

MBJ won Outstanding Guest Appearance for his time on Saturday Night Live, while his movie Creed III came out on top in the category of Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film). The Color Purple took home the trophy for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture, with its director Blitz Bazawule winning Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture).

Other winners of the night included Outstanding Animated Series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2; Eric K. Yue, who was awarded Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film for the Teyana Taylor-starring A Thousand and One; and Carla Banks-Waddles, who won Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series for Bel-Air.

This third round of winners wraps up the NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience, which leads to the celebration of people of color and their achievements at the 55th NAACP Image Awards. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the event will premiere on March 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

Here's the full list of winners for night three:

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Norman Vance Jr. - Saturdays

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Carla Banks-Waddles - Bel-Air

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Dwayne Johnson-Cochran - Heist 88

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Neema Barnette - Grand Crew

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Dawn Wilkinson - Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Chris Robinson - Shooting Stars

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Allen Hughes - Dear Mama

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Leah Sava Jeffries - Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film

Eric K. Yue - A Thousand and One

Outstanding Animated Series

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Blitz Bazawule - The Color Purple

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Michelle Buteau - Survival of the Thickest

Outstanding Guest Performance

Michael B. Jordan - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Invisible Beauty

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Brother

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

The Color Purple

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

Creed III

