Michael Jackson scores third YouTube video with 1 billion views

Nearly 15 years after his death Michael Jackson's music still reigns supreme.

The music video for his 1983 #1 hit "Beat It" just entered the Billion Views Club on YouTube, making it the King of Pop's third video to achieve the milestone.

"Beat It" joins "They Don't Care About Us" and "Billie Jean," which now has 1.4 billion views.

Another new entry in YouTube's Billion Views Club this week is Rihanna's 2010 #1 hit "What's My Name?" featuring Drake.

The overall list of artists whose videos have been watched 1 billion times or more includes Nicki Minaj, with "Superbass" the latest of nine of her videos to make the list, and will.i.am, who's got two videos with 1 billion views under his belt.

