Michael Jackson scores third YouTube video with 1 billion views

Chris Walter/WireImage

By Jamia Pugh

Nearly 15 years after his death Michael Jackson's music still reigns supreme.

The music video for his 1983 #1 hit "Beat It" just entered the Billion Views Club on YouTube, making it the King of Pop's third video to achieve the milestone.

"Beat It" joins "They Don't Care About Us" and "Billie Jean," which now has 1.4 billion views.

Another new entry in YouTube's Billion Views Club this week is Rihanna's 2010 #1 hit "What's My Name?" featuring Drake.

The overall list of artists whose videos have been watched 1 billion times or more includes Nicki Minaj, with "Superbass" the latest of nine of her videos to make the list, and will.i.am, who's got two videos with 1 billion views under his belt.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!