Michael Jackson's children honor their late dad on his 65th birthday

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, paid tribute to her father on what would have been his 65th birthday Tuesday, August 29.



She posted some videos to her Instagram Story, acknowledging that her dad didn't like celebrating his birthday.

“That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days and if you don’t wish someone a ‘Happy Birthday’ via social media, it apparently means that you don’t love them, that you don’t care about them,” she said.

Paris posted a clip from her show in Colorado on Tuesday, where she spoke about her dad. “He put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone. So, I owe everything to him,” she told the audience.

Her siblings, Prince and Bigi, also honored their dad's birthday with a rare public appearance at Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson ONE show in Las Vegas.

Michael died in 2009 at the age of 50.

