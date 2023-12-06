Michael Jackson's first recording available digitally for a limited time

Music fans can now listen to the first recording made by Michael Jackson.

Billboard reports the song, "Big Boy (One-derful Version)," will be available to purchase as part of a limited release by Recordpool, which owns the song, and anotherblock, the blockchain-based music and royalty marketplace.

The song was recorded July 13, 1967, during The Jackson 5's first recording session, which took place at Chicago's One-derful studios.

Fans have 48 hours to purchase packages that include the tune. There are two options: a $25 open edition that includes the song and a digital vinyl B-side with "Michael the Lover" and "My Girl", as well as a $100 limited edition version that has nine additional songs from The Jackson 5's 1967 Steeltown sessions, including the rerecorded version of "Big Boy," which became their first single, in January 1968.

Packages are available starting Wednesday, December 6, at 12 p.m. ET.

Sales of the song will also help a good cause. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Lake County, Indiana, non-profit Legacy Foundation, which, among other areas, serves the Jackson’s hometown of Gary.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.