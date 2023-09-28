Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, H.E.R. appearing at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, streaming live on Disney+

For the first time, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney+.

In past years, the ceremony was recorded and aired at a later date on HBO. Now, the ceremony will stream live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, November 3 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. ABC will then air a highlights special on Monday, January 1, 2024.

In addition, the first batch of presenters and performers for this year's ceremony have been announced. They include inductees Missy Elliott and Chaka Khan, who is being inducted in the category of Musical Excellence. H.E.R. and New Edition will also be on hand, as will inductees Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson, plus Elton John, rocker Dave Matthews, country star Chris Stapleton, singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile and more.

In addition to Crow, Nelson, Elliott and Khan, this year's inductees include the late George Michael, British artist Kate Bush, rockers Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

Hip hop icon DJ Kool Herc is being inducted in the category of Musical Influence, while Soul Train creator and host Don Cornelius will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

