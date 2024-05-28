Missy Elliott says "it's never too late" for her to work with Xscape

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Missy Elliott has worked with lots of people throughout her career, but there's one girl group she has yet to collaborate with. After being tagged in a video posted to social platform X by @MoppReal stating Xscape's desire to work with her, she expressed that she is also interested in making a joint track with them.

"We talked about doing something with Missy, but [she's] a little too busy," Xscape's Tiny said. "I feel like that would've been really dope. It would've been our first time working with [her]. She's incredible."

Missy retweeted MoppReal's post alongside her response: "Awwww. I would love to work with Xscape that's the only girl group I didn't get a chance to work with. Welp it's never too late!"

"A joint with SWV & Xscape would be fye,” Missy continued.

