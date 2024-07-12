Missy Elliott on why she chose Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland to join her on tour

Have you ever wished you were in a Missy Elliott music video? Her Out of This World Experience may just be for you. In an interview with ET, Missy says fans can expect to "be immersed in" her music.

"I wanted to make sure I didn't just do a concert," she says. "They've heard these records for years, I wanted to give them the visual and make them feel like they were a part of those videos."

"That's the biggest thing, to feel like you're immersed, you're right there," she continues. "Really out of this world. That's what I want them to feel."

The Out of the World Experience kicked off with an "unbelievable" night on July 4 and features friends Busta Rhymes, Timbaland and Ciara, who encouraged her to go on tour.

"I wouldn't want to experience this experience with anyone else," she said of Ci-Ci. "Ciara has been asking me to go on the road for years and I've been saying, 'OK, we gonna go.' Then we don't ever go. And then it's, like, OK, years later we gonna go and then we don't go and then I just was like, 'You know what? We gonna go for real this time.'"

She notes Busta is "like the boy version of me" who has "been there from day one," while Timbaland has been her brother since their high school days. "I'm just like, if I'm gonna go out with anybody, it would be Timbaland ... like, we're up there performing 'Up Jumps the Boogie,' which we haven't performed in probably 26 years," she says. "These are family to me. They're not just, like, artists that's, you know, out there, they're family."

Missy's tour wraps Aug. 23 in Rosemont, Illinois.

