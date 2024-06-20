Missy Elliott explains break from music, says she's "super excited" about upcoming tour

Missy Elliott is Out of this World, and she's planning to show fans how with the Missy Elliott Experience. Her Out of This World - The Missy Elliott Experience is getting its start on Independence Day, marking her first headlining tour and first time on the road since 2004. She tells People the extensive break was partly due to her battle with Graves' disease, which resulted in severe weight loss, anxiety and depression.

“I’m feeling so much better now. That was a run. Every now and then you get a little ache in the leg or the knee, but outside of that, I feel good," says Missy, who also stayed away from the spotlight because she's an introvert.

Fast-forward to today and Missy's putting those "shy" feelings aside for a tour that she's "super excited" about.

"Listen, every morning my regimen is I get up, wash my face, brush my teeth and walk," she tells People. "I say my prayers as I'm walking, and then all of these ideas start coming to mind. I'll call everybody like, 'I want to swing from this,' and they're like, 'Do you know how much that costs?'"

Asked how she manages the stardom as a shy person, Missy says, "It’s one of those things I can’t really explain.”

