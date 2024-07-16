Missy Elliott's “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” becomes first hip-hop song beamed into space

Derek Blanks for Missy Elliott

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Missy Elliott's on her Out of This World tour, while her music is literally out of this Earth. According to NASA, the lyrics from her song "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" were sent to Venus through their Deep Space Network Friday, becoming only the second song — and the first hip-hop song — to be transmitted into space. It took 14 minutes to travel the 158 million miles to get from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California to the rapper's favorite planet.

"Both space exploration and Missy Elliott's art have been about pushing boundaries," said Brittany Brown, digital and technology division director at NASA's Office of Communications, who is credited with pitching the idea to Missy's team. "Missy has a track record of infusing space-centric storytelling and futuristic visuals in her music videos, so the opportunity to collaborate on something out of this world is truly fitting."

"I still can't believe I'm going out of this world with NASA through the Deep Space Network when 'The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)' becomes the first ever hip-hop song to transmit to space!" Elliott added, echoing similar sentiments on the social platform X. "I chose Venus because it symbolizes strength, beauty, and empowerment and I am so humbled to have the opportunity to share my art and my message with the universe!"

The first song transmitted to space was "Across the Universe" by The Beatles; the milestone took place in 2008.

