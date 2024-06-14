Moneybagg Yo speaks now on new album

CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Moneybagg Yo is out with his newly released album, Speak Now. It boasts 17 tracks, featuring collaborations with Chris Brown, Lil Durk, country star Morgan Wallen and more.

Chris appears on the #8 song "Drunk Off U." Durk joins on "Gangsta Relate," a track that sees Bagg "exploring the hard knocks that helped shape" him, per a press release, and Bagg and Morgan team for "Whiskey Whiskey," "a southern hip-hop/country hybrid about drowning sorrows."

Also on the album is the club-ready anthem "Taboo Miami," accompanied by a brand-new video. The clip, directed by Frankie, sees Bagg partying in different clubs in the Miami area and is now available on YouTube.

SPEAK NOW's full track list can be found below:

"ALL YEAR"
"SPEAK"
"P RUN"
"TRYNA MAKE SURE"
"TABOO MIAMI"
"FIREPLACE"
"I FEEL IT"
"DRUNK OFF U" feat. Chris Brown
"BUSSIN" feat. Rob49
"TIC TAC TOE"
"GANGSTA RELATE" feat. Lil Durk
"PLAY DA FOOL"
"RICH VIKING"
"ON DET" feat. YTB Fatt
"WHISKEY WHISKEY" feat. Morgan Wallen
"AW SH_T"
"GO GHO$T" feat. Kevo Muney

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!