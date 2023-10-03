Ms. Lauryn Hill extends tour celebrating 25th anniversary of 'Miseducation'

Ms. Lauryn Hill is giving more of her fans a chance to attend her upcoming tour. The Grammy winner has added 10 North American shows to the trek celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Among the new dates are stops in Vancouver, San Francisco, Detroit, St. Louis and Atlanta. As with the previous shows, she'll be joined by her former group, the Fugees. Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. local time.

"I've almost felt compelled to carry a torch or to keep a light shining regarding the continual performance of the Miseducation album," Ms. Hill said in a statement, per HipHopDx. "I believe there's been a reason for that—and the Fugees coming back together for performances too feels like unfinished business we're destined to handle. The connections are real and uncanny, and the magic and synergy between us has not been deterred by time."

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour kicks off October 17 in Newark and wraps December 13 in Boston.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.