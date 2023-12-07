'MTV Unplugged' to air 'A Hip Hop 50th Celebration of Jersey’s Finest' ﻿with Queen Latifah, Redman and more

MTV Unplugged will toast to 50 years of hip-hop with a celebration honoring some legendary music artists from New Jersey.

MTV Unplugged Presents: A Hip Hop 50th Celebration of Jersey's Finest boasts a list of stars from the Garden State, such as Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Redman, Naughty By Nature's Treach, Poor Righteous Teachers, Heather B and hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang.

The performances make up a TV special set to air Thursday, December 14, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, with an encore presentation on BET channels December 15.

The special closes out MTV's celebration of 50 years of the genre following the premiere of Mixtape, a documentary exploring the creation of the mixtape and the star-studded VMAs hip-hop finale.

