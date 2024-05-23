Muni Long talks "Made for Me (Remix)" with Mariah Carey, success of the original track

When Muni Long thought of a remix to her viral hit "Made for Me," she had one possible feature in mind. Speaking to ET, she recalls telling producer Jermaine Dupri, "If I'm gonna get anybody on this song, it needs to be Mariah [Carey]."

Muni says JD then asked her if she'd like him to make the request, to which she responded, "Hell yeah." Mariah, of course, agreed to do the song, so Muni sent her flowers to express her gratitude. She notes they haven't yet celebrated the song's release in person; she hasn't even processed the fact that she has a song with the R&B legend.

"I talked to my cuzzo (Flo Rida) ... just about like 'How do you enjoy the moment?' Because when you're in it, you're just focused," Muni says. "We were approving artwork and mixes like two days before it's supposed to come out so you don't really get a chance to sit back and digest what's happening until like a week later."

"It will probably hit me next week," she adds, "but I know it’s iconic."

Muni's "Made for Me" has taken flight since it dropped in September 2023. It's charted on several music lists, has been certified Platinum and has now earned Muni a BET Award nomination for Viewer's Choice.

"I'm always super grateful to be recognized by my demographic cuz we’re so hard on everybody, and so Viewer’s Choice, that means people actually like the song. 'Made for Me' had such a huge impact kind of the same way 'Hrs & Hrs' did so it just feels warm, like a warm hug," she says, especially after many considered "Hrs & Hrs" to be a fluke.

"It's amazing. I’m blown away every time," Muni says of the love she receives from her supporters.

