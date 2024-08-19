Music Notes: Archery savant reaches out to Dr. Dre, Sexyy Red announces lip gloss brand and more

-- Archery athlete Justin Huish believes Dr. Dre can achieve his goal of competing in archery at the LA Olympic Games in 2028. In fact, he says he's willing to train the rapper to ensure he's ready to compete. "Dr. Dre, hit me up. I'll be there. I live in SoCal. I'll come to your house," he says during an interview with TMZ Sports. "I will train, I will dedicate my time to train with you. I will give you all my top sponsors for the best equipment money can buy ... I can get you in contact with our top U.S. Olympic coaches. Anything you need. If you're really serious about this, hit me up."

-- Drake's a fan of this relatable lyric from Chingy's song "One Call Away": "I'm with the fellas at the cage playin' ball/ here she comes with her friends/ they posted up on the wall, now I'm showin' out, tryna dunk, tryna dribble, break fast through the middle just to see her smile and giggle."

Taking to his socials, he wrote, "Nah, Chingy, I felt this. Like, why do I play ball better when the tings aren't watching? You really struck a chord with this one GOATed lyric."

He added, "Also the fact [that] you said, 'Tryna dribble'... Off that bar, we know you were a** at ball, but your ting showed up and you started doing too much. Like, this real af. You are a guy for that bar."

-- Sexyy Red's coming out with a lip gloss under her new brand Northside Princess. Colors include "Yellow Discharge" and "Gonorrhea."

-- Travis Scott was asked to name his most memorable collaboration, and he simply responded, "Beyoncé."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.