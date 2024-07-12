Music Notes: Big Sean teases collab with The Alchemist, Travis Scott thanks London fans and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Big Sean took to Instagram to share some of what has been going down in his life in the last few months. The post included behind-the-scenes clips of the "Tobey" music video with Eminem, copies of his forthcoming self-help book, and a snippet of a song and video with The Alchemist. "I had to shake the little s*** off, you know? You shouldn't wait for the world to come to you, you gotta go get this s***, baby. Sun shining, breeze and s***. Take it all in 'cause one day it could all —," he says in the clip. The caption to the post reads, "Guess i gotta go again n show them it aint luck…"

Chris Brown called out Tigo Fariah for impersonating him. "It's lame as f*** impersonating me.. you look like you missing a chromosome," he wrote on Instagram. "BE YOU MY N****… YOU COULD NEVER BE ME ! SO STOP IT BEFORE I SLAP DA S*** OUT YOU." Fariah previously shared a parody of Chris from one of his concerts.

Nas thanked Billboard for naming his album Illmatic as the greatest album of all time. "Thank you to @billboard! N the people !!! We here#1 illmatic," he wrote.

Travis Scott expressed gratitude to his fans in London who attended his recent show as part of the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour. Joining him onstage were Young Lean, Central Cee, Lil Baby and Ice Spice, who appears on a collab that he teased during the show. "I woke up today thankful as f*** for ever single last one of you guys. The fans aren't fans it's bigger than that it's family. And I love y'all," he said, in part. "Y'all really make me f****** smile (rare) and I will forever go Hard."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

