Music Notes: Big Sean's "Together Forever" video, Tank's thoughts on Chris Brown and more

Big Sean and The Alchemist's previously teased song "Together Forever" has dropped alongside an accompanying music video. "I had to shake the little s*** off, you know? You shouldn't wait for the world to come to you, you gotta get this s***, baby. Sun's shining, breeze and s***. Take it all in because one day it could all —," starts Sean. Directed by KittyNineGuns, it captures the two as they perform from a grassy field.

While discussing his upcoming album with Snoop Dogg with Entertainment Tonight, Dr. Dre accidentally revealed that Snoop's done a song with Sting. "I did a couple of songs, I'm not sure one of them is gonna make it," he says. "We have Sting on a song," he adds, before catching himself. "Man, it's an amazing roster of artists on this album, I shouldn't have even said that to be honest."

Tank has shared a controversial take: "Chris Brown is, in fact, better than Michael Jackson," he told Stephen A. Smith. He argued, "If there was Magic Johnson, now there is LeBron James. That is the ultimate evolution of a man who can play all five positions. We talk about Chris Brown, we're talking about the evolution of Michael Jackson. The evolution of Usher. The evolution of me. The evolution of Ginuwine. That is what this kid is." CB shared a clip of the interview on his Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.