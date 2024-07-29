Music Notes: Big Sean's new record label, GloRilla's 25th birthday present and more

-- After spending the last 10 years with Roc Nation, Big Sean is under new leadership. Billboard reports he's signed a new deal with S10 Entertainment, the company run by Brandon Silverstein, who launched S10 as part of a venture with Roc Nation.

"Brandon shares the vision, understands where I'm headed, and I'm incredibly excited to work with him and the S10 team," Sean told Billboard.

Silverstein added, “Big Sean is an incredible talent who, even after topping charts, breaking records, winning awards and headlining across the world, is just getting started. I can’t wait for fans to hear the new music.”

-- Yo Gotti gifted GloRilla an Audemars Piguet luxury watch for her 25th birthday. Footage of her opening the present was shared online.

“Oh my God. I wanted one of these so bad,” GloRilla said in the clip. “Gotti, how did you know I wanted this?” She took to her Instagram Story on Monday, writing alongside a photo of the watch, “Yo’ CEO can’t f*** [with] mine.”

-- Drake may have appeared on Gordo's album, but he says he also helped make some beats. He called Gordo out on his Instagram Story after realizing he wasn't credited on "Cafecito." "I made this beat with you, but it's all good," Drizzy wrote.

-- On his new song, "Hate Me," Lil Yachty raps, "Know I'm richer than your favorite rapper/ If I'm not, then, God, kill my momma." The lyric led to much speculation about his net worth, so Yachty replied, "i made 8 million in my first 8 months of rappin in 2016 on god."

"yall be letting this internet guide yall. in real life s**** is different i'm tellin u," he added in another tweet.

