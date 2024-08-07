Music Notes: Cardi B files trademarks for potential album titles, Juice Wrld video hits 1 billion views and more

-- Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Cardi B revealed she almost had a miscarriage. Speaking to fans on X Spaces, she described the excruciating pain she felt following a "freak accident" that led to a three-day hospitalization.

"I don’t know how something — well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt ... it doesn’t really happen often, but it [had] become so big to the point I was literally paralyzed," she said. Though she's feeling better now, she says "that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn’t. Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite."

-- Speaking of Cardi, it appears the pregnancy hasn't stopped her plans to release her sophomore project. She's filed two trademark applications for phrases fans believe are potential titles of her upcoming album. The applications, filed under her cosmetic line Washpoppin, Inc., were for the phrases “Defamation Of Character” and “Intrusive Thoughts." Cardi wants to use them for music videos, music files and more.

-- Juice Wrld is now in the billion views club thanks to the music video for his breakout single "Lucid Dreams." The visual joins Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again," Drake's "God's Plan," 50 Cent's "In Da Club" and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.