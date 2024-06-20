Music notes: Clipse debuts new song, VP Kamala Harris shows Quavo some love and more

Clipse, the rap duo featuring Pusha T and his brother No Malice, is cooking up some new music. For the second year in a row, the group debuted a new song during Paris Fashion Week's Louis Vuitton show. This one kicks off with piano keys, followed by John Legend's singing. Pusha then raps about his late mother, while No Malice spends his verse talking about his father. Clipse later told Vulture they have a new album on the way.

Quavo hosted his first Rocket Foundation Summit on Gun Violence, and Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance. Following the event, she wrote on social platform X, "I joined @QuavoStuntin for the first-ever Rocket Foundation Summit on Gun Violence Prevention. Quavo. Thank you for your courage, leadership, and for bringing us together for this critical conversation. Together, we continue our work to save lives and keep our communities safe."

Verzuz is coming back! Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced at a conference at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France that they'll exclusively release the brand's content on X. "We are beyond thrilled to have found the best partner for Verzuz. Not only are we excited to have Verzuz on X, we're excited to help X build the biggest entertainment company in the world," Swizz said.

Remy Ma asked for privacy as a legal team works to prove the innocence of her son, JaySon Scott, who was arrested in connection to the fatal June 2021 shooting of Darius Guillebeaux. He's facing charges of first-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

