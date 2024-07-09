Music Notes: Eminem releases Death of Slim Shady artwork, ﻿Rich the Kid says Ye is retiring and more

-- Eminem has released the artwork for his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grâce). The cover art features a picture of a beach blond Slim Shady looking through the open zipper of the body bag he's being zipped into.

-- Cardi B is featured on Rob49's upcoming track, titled "On Dat Money." It will be released alongside a video, according to a BTS clip shared with the announcement.

“Yeah, motherf******, we got something on the way. Fire. Right there on that money b****,” Cardi said. “F*** me on that money, b****!” Rob49 added. "On Dat Money" drops on July 19.

-- Someone mistook E-40 for Fat Joe, and E-40 wasn't too pleased. When E-40 realized that was the case, he said, "You a comedian. ... That was childish, right? Come on man, when was you born? 2024?"

He then left him with a suggestion: “Do your homework.”

-- Rich the Kid shared a screenshot of a conversation in which Ye said he's going to retire. "I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do," Ye wrote, to which Rich replied in part, "Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made was the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date." Moments later, he announced that Ye is featured on his upcoming album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.