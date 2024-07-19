Music Notes: Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Ice Cube

Future dropped the unreleased video for "Rotation," one of the songs off 2015's DS2 album. The surprise was his way of celebrating another year of the album, which turned 9 on July 17. "Unreleased, 9years later DS2 PLUTO back," he captioned a clip of the video. The whole visual, now available on YouTube, was directed by Rich Nyce, and finds Future hanging out with a crew and drinking dirty Sprites outside a gas station.

Digital content creator Ben Weiss caught Lil Uzi Vert leaving the release party for their girlfriend JT's debut solo mixtape and asked them to offer some words of advice for the youth. "Just keep being as weird as possible," they said. "Cuz all the weird boys got all the money."

Ice Cube has accomplished a lot throughout his career, but his proudest moment was making Friday. "I would say Friday because I was kinda out of my element as far as writing and producing. Doing a comedy, everybody was surprised at the time because there was nothing comedic in my music," he tells Iman Shumpert. "We had funny little parts in our music, but everything was hardcore so everybody thought I was tripping a little bit, like, 'Damn, Ice Cube's coming with a comedy?'"

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

