Music Notes: J. Cole, Drake and more

J. Cole has earned his first Diamond song with 2019's "Middle Child." "We are not counting you out. Congratulations on your first RIAA Diamond certification for #MiddleChild @dreamville @rocnation," the RIAA wrote on the social platform X.

Drake went to a Limp Bizkit concert and was met with boos. "I thought Drake was your homie," frontman Fred Durst said to a booing audience. "Drake's my homie."

Cardi B may be Popeyes' newest taste tester following her disappointment with the franchise's honey lemon pepper wings. "bardi gang, we need your help! legal won't let us tag her, but since ya girl had some thoughts on our honey lemon pepper wings, we'd love to have her come thru the test kitchen to collab on some wing flavors. y'all do your thing," Popeyes tweeted, to which Cardi responded, "Free wings??? Where y'all at? COME PICK ME UP."

Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic torch at the Paris Olympics, and he did it the West Coast way. While walking through Seine-Saint-Denis, he did the Crip Walk, exciting many of his fans. Pharrell also helped carry the torch during the final leg of the 2024 relay.

