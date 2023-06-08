Music notes: Janelle Monáe, Future, Kid Cudi and more

Janelle Monáe is not the only one on The Age of Pleasure. According to a recently unveiled track list, she brought along features Grace Jones, Doechii, Nia Long, CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Sister Nancy and Amaarae for the experience.

Shaquille O'Neal has experience on the basketball court and behind the DJ booth, but now he's looking toward production. "Learning production has made me realize just how talented yall really are damn..," he wrote on TikTok. "But im learning a lil everyday and im coming for that throne."

Blueface was arrested Wednesday while entering a Las Vegas courthouse for a hearing regarding his November arrest. He'd been accused of shooting at a man who made a joke about him, but now faces a felony robbery charge.

Lupe Fiasco tweeted he'll be in the studio if Apple makes a certain update, but he's already sitting on some music. After a fan responded, "Long as we get more music," he previewed 30 seconds of an unreleased track.

Paparazzi started filming Future while he was out for dinner but refused to stop when he asked. In response, the rapper got into his car and took off, throwing a cup of water at a photographer as he drove past.

Juvenile's complaints have worked in his favor. Though initially left off the Essence Festival lineup, the rapper revealed he's now on the bill.

Kid Cudi called out Apple Music for publishing the wrong lyrics to his single "Porsche Topless." "I put in the time to write out all my lyrics and send them to u. Its really stressful to see you guys just make up whatever lyrics you want and not include the proper lyrics that were given to you," he tweeted. The issue has since been fixed.

