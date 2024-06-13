Music Notes: Jay-Z's latest appearance, new Tupac action figure and more

Jay-Z made a surprise appearance at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the New England Patriots Wednesday night. He performed his "Public Service Announcement" before introducing Tom Brady to the crowd. "Put one hand in the air for the GOAT, Mr. Tom Brady!" he said. Brady then came out on the field.

Tupac lives on in the form of a 4-inch-tall Funko Pop! action figure, an official collaboration between his estate and Funko, per Vibe. The figurine features Tupac in denim overalls, a striped shirt and a baseball cap worn backward. He also has his nose piercing, two gold rings, a black pager and a mic in hand. Its available on Amazon but hits stores July 17.

Sexyy Red's a mother of two, but if you're wondering where her children are, she has a message for you. "Why [are] y'all worried about my kids? They [are] right here. [They're] cool. [They're] fed. [They're] good," she stated in an Instagram video. "Go have some kids and worry about them ... ."

