Music notes: Kendrick makes Spotify's Songs of Summer list, and more

Spotify has officially crowned its 2024 Songs of Summer, and Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Not Like Us" made the list in the top five. Also included on Spotify's Songs of Summer playlist are Tinashe's "Nasty" and Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby."

Electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia is teaming up with Alicia Keys for a reimagined version of Kings of Tomorrow's "Finally." Swedish House Mafia has been playing the song at their live sets, and it's officially coming out Friday.

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh have released performance videos for "Back That Azz Up" and "Party" as part of Vevo's Ctrl series. Their videos follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

