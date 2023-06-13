Music notes: Nicki Minaj, Killer Mike, Doechii, 50 Cent and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Nicki Minaj seemingly underwent breast reduction surgery. Alongside a post of her teasing "Barbie World," her upcoming collaboration with Ice Spice, she wrote in the comments, "New boobs who dis?" Nicki previously shared her desire to downsize, potentially to an A cup, on Instagram Live in May 2022, HipHopDX reports.

Fans seem to think a Playboi Carti and NBA YoungBoy collab is on the way. Speculation began after Carti returned to his socials and shared a photo of YoungBoy wearing an upside-down cross chain on his Instagram Stories. Wafi amin Lalani posted a closeup of the chain, which he says was YoungBoy's gift ahead of their "new collab album."

Ahead of his upcoming project, Killer Mike released "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000Future and Eryn Allen Kane. Mike previously shared that Dre almost pulled out the track, but stayed after hearing Eryn's part of the song.

Naturi Naughton and her husband, Two Lewis, have welcomed a baby boy named Tru Xavier Naughton-Lewis. He's their first child together and Naturi's second.

Doechii put her spin on Beyoncé's "America Has A Problem," which can be found on YouTube. Her version follows Kendrick Lamar's remix of the record.

50 Cent, his G-Unity Foundation and the Sacramento Kings are keeping kids active with their new Kings and Queens Rise Co-Ed Youth Sports and Mentoring League. "I think idle time is the devil's time. Especially in inner cities where you got so many different distractions, so many different influences, positive and negative," 50 told The Sacramento Bee of the program. "They get a chance to be part of that team effort. I think it teaches them lessons that are priceless in the early stages."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!