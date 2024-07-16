Music Notes: "Not Like Us" video game, PartyNextDoor's "No Chill" video and more

-- Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has inspired a brand-new video game. Designed by Richie Branson, the Not Like Us: The Game is one in which users have to swing a bat and "wop" as many owls as possible. It's available on notlikeusgame.com and, as Branson says, it's "a free love letter to video games and hip-hop."

Cash Cobain recently spoke with XXL following his placement as a 2024 Freshman. How does he feel? He tells the publication, "It's history, this is a moment, this is a milestone in my timeline. People are gonna remember this one."

"It motivates you. It gives you that light, that spotlight on you," he continues. "It puts that magnifying glass on you, and everyone’s like, ‘Who the f*** is this n****?’ Everyone gets to know you. It’s a gift.” Cash says he's releasing a project this summer.

PartyNextDoor is out with a new video for his song "No Chill," shot by frequent collaborator Edgar Daniel. The video is available to watch on YouTube.

Chief Keef was supposed to kick off his A Lil Tour Tuesday, but a medical emergency has gotten in the way. In a statement shared by Live Nation, he says, "To my fans, I'm so sorry to announce this, but due to a medical emergency, I've been ordered to stay home to recover, so I have to postpone the tour. Those who bought tickets can opt for a refund or keep it for a future date. I intend to be back on the road soon. Thank you, I love y'all."

In other Sosa news, Sexyy Red confirmed they have an album dropping soon. "We just be on some money s***. Some car s***, fast cars. F*** these hoes. Buy some clothes. And keep your hair done," she says of the project.

