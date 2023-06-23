Music notes: Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and more

While in France for Paris Fashion Week, Quavo debuted his Rocket Power merch at a pop-up on Rue Notre-Dame de Nazareth. "REAL Rocket Power. Pop Up Was Crazy Fans Showed The True Power," he captioned an Instagram post, which featured glimpses of the Takeoff-inspired merch, as well as the large crowd of fans who showed up.

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to the music game, but it's only recently that he's experienced the feeling of having a Diamond song. He and Katy Perry's "California Gurls" hit 10-times Platinum June 21, becoming his first Diamond track.

Whoopi Goldberg and Babyface will be honored at Hollywood Unlocked's Impact Awards with the Social Impact and Icon awards, respectively. Taking place June 27 in LA, the event will also feature the distribution of awards to Chlöe, Kelis, Floyd Mayweather and Jenifer Lewis, as well as a segment dedicated to 2Pac.

Rihanna has stepped down as Savage x Fenty's CEO and will take on the executive chair position, Vogue Business reports. Replacing her is former Anthropologie Group CEO Hillary Super.

Cardi B and Offset's daughter, Kulture, graduated from pre-kindergarten Thursday. "My baby moving on up. I'm a emotional proud mommy," Cardi captioned a reflective post. "Give me good grades and I'll give you the world baby." In a clip on her Instagram Story, Kulture shared her desire to be a doctor when she grows up.

NLE Choppa was approached by videographer Will Freeark, who asked if he was interested in a filming a music video free of charge. The rapper accepted, and the two filmed a video for "Stomp Em Out" in New York City. The clip features Choppa at Central Park Zoo, holding someone's baby and more.

