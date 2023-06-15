Music notes: Rihanna and Pharrell, DJ Khaled, Lil Yachty and more

DJ Khaled has a "big, real bad bruise" from a surfing accident he suffered over the weekend. He shared footage of the moment in which he fell, flew through the sky and hit his rib on the surfboard, noting doctors aren't sure if he has a fractured bone. "I do need to rest it up, but I have to play golf," he said.

Lil Yachty is trying his hand at podcasting, and he wants to know what his fans would like to hear. "Filming my first podcast, send me any questions u want me to answer / any advice u need. Haha let's go," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Wiz Khalifa surprised fans with a new mixtape titled See Ya. "I love you Taylors so much i decided to drop this b**** early," he tweeted of the 25-track project.

Kid Cudi is returning with his Moon Man's Landing festival. Set for August 19, the event's lineup currently includes him, Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray and more. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 21.

Gunna's latest single, "bread & butter," is only a taste of what's to come, as he'll be releasing a new album, his first since his prison release. Announced Wednesday, June 14, on his 30th birthday, A Gift & A Curse will reportedly drop on Friday, June 16.

Pregnancy hasn't stopped Rihanna's grind. As featured in Pharrell's new Instagram post, the singer's the star of Pharrell's first campaign as Louis Vuitton's artistic director for Spring 2024. She dons a black leather jacket while carrying colorful monogrammed LV bags, and her belly is on full display. Pharrell is slated to make his LV debut June 20 during Paris Fashion Week Men's.

